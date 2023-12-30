KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self made sure to educate his team about its history against Wichita State.

Or at least about the last time the schools played.

Even though they first faced off in 1908, and are separated by a mere 161 miles, the schools have played only 16 times over the years. But that includes a pair of NCAA Tournament games, and their most recent matchup in 2015, when the Shockers surprised the Jayhawks in the Midwest Regional in Omaha, Nebraska.

There was no such upset Saturday. Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Kevin McCullar Jr. went 10 for 10 from the foul line and added 20 points, and the second-ranked Jayhawks rolled to an 86-67 win over the Shockers.

“Coach told us the history of us playing against Wichita State, and how the last time we played them it was really unfortunate,” said Dickinson, who also had four assists. “We knew they were going to come in and give us their best shot.”

Elmarko Jackson added a career-best 12 points for the Jayhawks (12-1), who have won 25 straight games in December and will take an eight-game winning streak into Big 12 play when they take on TCU next Saturday.

Dalen Ridgnal scored 13 points for the Shockers (8-5), who also lost to Kansas State at T-Mobile Center last week. Xavier Bell added 11 points and Quincy Ballard finished with 10.

“We needed to play well to beat a team of this caliber,” Shockers coach Paul Mills said. “Give them a lot of credit. They had a lot to do with our inability to really get into a flow.”

The game was tied 14-all when Jackson scored three straight baskets, including a fast-break dunk, to give the Jayhawks the lead. Dickinson added back-to-back baskets off his own misses. By the time Parker Braun scored an easy layup off a slick assist from K.J. Adams Jr., the Jayhawks had taken a 43-27 lead heading to the locker room.

Dickinson opened the second half by drilling a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Jackson added his own 3 from the wing. And when Dickinson picked the pocket of Harlond Beverly and McCullar scored in traffic at the other end, the Kansas lead had grown to 51-27 and Mills was forced to call timeout.

The Jayhawks led by as much as 28 in the second half before cruising to the finish.

“It’s the last game of 2023,” Self said. “I just tried to spin it like it’s a circled game for Wichita State and we have to respect that, and play with the intensity we know they will come out with. I think we did.”

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State was just 4 of 20 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot 50% from the foul line, and that won’t fly against one of the nation’s best teams. The Shockers also had 13 assists to 15 turnovers.

Kansas freshman Johnny Furphy was back after missing a game to return home to Australia. He only had seven points, but his ability to hit shots from long range was important in creating better spacing and opening up the floor.

UP NEXT

Wichita State opens American Athletic Conference play against North Texas on Thursday night.

Kansas welcomes the Horned Frogs to Allen Fieldhouse next Saturday.