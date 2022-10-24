WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hello and welcome back to The Extra Point — playoff edition.

KSN’s Zach Martin and Julia Lobaina break down teams that stood out to them and games they are looking forward to as we head into the postseason for both high school football and soccer.

Let’s start with football. Week eight had it all, from cross-town rivalries to last-minute game-winning touchdowns. The team that stood out to Julia was Eisenhower. The Tigers beat the Goddard Lions 21-14. Eisenhower started strong by putting up 14 points in the first half. Despite a late fumble that led to a Goddard touchdown, Eisenhower quarterback Tyner Horn led his team downfield with a minute on the clock and called his own number for the winning touchdown.

Eisenhower will now face Great Bend.

Speaking of the Great Bend Panthers, they impressed Zach on Friday night. Great Bend beat Garden City for the first time since 2019. They now enter the postseason with a 6-2 record.

Switching gears to high school soccer, regionals for the boy’s teams will start tomorrow. Leading the 5A is undefeated and number one seed Maize South. The Mavericks are led by a captain, and Clemson commits Vitor Geromel.

In 6A, 16-0, Dodge city leads the pack in the West bracket. The Demons will play the winner of Campus and Wichita Heights.

For more information on football and soccer playoffs, you can visit the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) website.