WICHITA, Kan. (KSWN) — The Extra Point volume two is here, and you won’t want to miss it!

Sports Director Zach Martin and Sports Anchor Julia Lobaina discuss everything from the Kansas City Chiefs’ first loss of the season to Kansas football remaining undefeated.

Let’s start with the Chiefs. The loss in Indianapolis was a wake-up call and better now in week three than later in the season. This offense is still trying to find its identity. Of course, they are missing the speed that Tyreek Hill once gave, but now the question is, what will Juju Smith-Schuster, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s roles look like?

The Chiefs have another road test this week. They will head to Tampa to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Two teams who are both struggling to put points on the board.

As for the college level, a great weekend for the University of Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State University Wildcats. The Jayhawks remain undefeated with a win over Duke, while the Wildcats stun then No. 6 ranked Oklahoma. Both teams return home this weekend. Kansas will host Iowa State, and Kansas State will host Texas Tech.

Julia and Zach discussed what teams impressed them last week at the prep level. Julia went with the Northwest Grizzlies, who dominated East High. While Zach is all in on Hutchinson. He is impressed with the grit they showed over Derby.

As we head into week four, Julia and Zach spoke about some games they are looking forward to.

Julia is going with cross-town rivals, Maize and Maize South, and Zach is looking out west for Great Bend and Dodge City.

The Extra Point will return next Monday, Oct. 3.