Do you have what it takes? Wichita Wind Surge holds mascot auditions for 2021 season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge is looking ahead to opening day in May. They are also looking for their mascot.

The team’s Assistant Manager Bob Moullette said they’re looking for enthusiasm, some dance moves, and the ability to hype up a crowd. The team has 26 people to choose from. One of them says you just have to go for it.



“You have to believe in yourself, no matter what situation it looks like, no matter what if you think you are good enough or not. If you have it in here and here you are always going to push through no matter what,” said Dwight Scott, participant.

“We have a bunch of people who have worked for a bunch of different teams, and I am sure that almost everyone can tell you that the mascot is the single most important identity to any minor league baseball team so it’s very important for that person to be their own character,” said Moullette.



The team says they will announce the mascot within a month.