Dodge City baseball remains in the hunt for conference title

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City High School baseball team has some key games remaining down the stretch of the season, but they remain in the hunt for a Western Athletic Conference title.

“It comes down to for us is filling it up. Our biggest thing is if we throw strikes and defensively we take care of business we’re going to be ok,” said Red Demons head coach Zach Shipley. “We swing it alright, we’ll put up some runs. The biggest thing for us is walks and errors. If we can take care of those two things, we give ourselves a chance.”

The Red Demons still have Great Bend, McPherson, Maize South, and a tournament in Emporia to close out their regular season.