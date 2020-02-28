Double take: Bethel men’s basketball repeats history

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – The seven-seed Bethel College men’s basketball team made waves in the KCAC quarterfinal game on Thursday night, knocking out the two-seed Moundbuilders in Winfield, 67-66.

It was a familiar scenario for three members of the Bethel athletics staff.

2005: @thresherhoops players Artaz, Lohfink, & Hoops lead 7-seed Bethel to win over 2-seed Southwestern in KCAC QF



2020: HC @jaysonartaz, AC @lohfinkr, & @BethelADHoops watch 7-seed BC do it again in KCAC QF



🔊UP#RollOn #WeAreThreshers pic.twitter.com/diVcW3UDz4 — Bethel Threshers (A.K.A. Rebound U) (@Thresher_Sports) February 28, 2020

Head coach Jayson Artaz, assistant coach Ryan Lohfink and athletic director Tony Hoops were on the 2005 team that performed the same feat, as a two-seed, defeating seven-seed Southwestern College in the KCAC quarterfinal game.

Bethel plays Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at Oklahoma Wesleyan, who is ranked 18th in the nation, but a three-seed in the KCAC tournament. The winner will advance to the KCAC championship game on Monday at Hartman Arena.

