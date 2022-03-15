HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Elite Eight hopes were dashed for the Fort Hays State University women’s basketball team Monday night.

The women were up 15 points before halftime. However, the Missouri Western Griffons ran past the Tigers in the second half and made a basket with eight seconds remaining.

Katie Wagner led the Tiger effort with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Olivia Hollenbeck was the other Tiger to reach double figures with 14 points. Jaden Hobbs finished with nine, and Whitney Randall had seven.

The Tigers were MIAA Regular Season and Tournament champions this year, finishing at 30-4 overall. It was the fourth time the program has won at least 30 games in a season and the third time within the last eight seasons under head coach Tony Hobson.

Missouri Western, which finished fifth in a very deep MIAA conference this year, moves on to the Elite Eight in Birmingham, Alabama with an overall record of 24-9.