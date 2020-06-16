Emporia State begins coronavirus testing for athletes

Click here for coronavirus updates

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State University has begun testing its athletes for coronavirus. 60 football players are the first to return to campus and begin testing.

Each test costs the university $100 and the tests are conducted by the student health center. Results are expected within a couple of days and the university will conduct daily screenings before workouts.

“Our trainers will be there before every day a student-athlete works out,” Emporia State Athletic Director Kent Weiser told KSNT News.

Athletes will also have to fill out a questionnaire.

“Then we’ll take their temperature and be able to watch them at every practice to make sure that they are not showing any signs,” Weiser added.

Emporia State plans on testing every student athlete.

