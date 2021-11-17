Emporia State football gets bowl game, Hornets headed to Texarkana

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia State University football team has been offered a bowl game. It was announced at a press conference Wednesday morning in Texarkana.

Texarkana Mayor Allen Mayor chaired the event that announced the Emporia State Hornet football team will take on Southeastern Oklahoma State University. The Savage Storm is 8-3 overall for the 2021 season.

“On behalf of Emporia State University, it’s hard to express our gratitude,” ESU Athletic Director Kent Weiser said. “Partnering with the United Way is a special opportunity, we impress upon our young people that you have to share your time and talents with the community.”

This is the 8th year for the Live United Texarkana Bowl.

The Live United Texarkana Bowl is played annually in Texarkana, Arkansas, between teams from the NCAA Division II. It is one of four NCAA Division II sanctioned bowl games.

One team is selected from the Great American Conference and one team is selected from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) or the Lone Star Conference. Emporia State is in the MIAA.

The Hornet’s offense is powerful. Emporia State leads the MIAA in first downs. The defense leads the conference in tackles for loss and defensive third-down percentage.

The Live United Bowl will be played on Saturday, Dec. 4 with a noon kickoff.

Emporia State played Winona State University in the Mineral Bowl in 2002.

Wheels down in Texarkana. Big news for @esuhornetsfb in about an hour. #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/P8dXtbX1Ld — ESU Athletics (@ESUSports) November 17, 2021

Emporia State finished 6-5 overall. They were 4-1 at home, and 2-4 on the road this year. Emporia State scored a total of 344 points this year and limited opponents to 302 points.