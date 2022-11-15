TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Emporia State University (ESU) Hornets announced its seventh postseason appearance in 10 seasons Tuesday morning.

The Hornets will play Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl on Dec. 3 at the Razorback Stadium in Texarkana, according to the university.

ESU is coming off an 8-3 season, while Southeastern Oklahoma State finished at 6-5 for the year.

The rematch of last year’s bowl will start at noon.

Teams are expected to arrive on Dec. 1 and will take part in local community events. Both teams are scheduled to practice Friday afternoon. Practices will be open to the public, according to ESU.

Tickets are for sale online at www.liveunitedbowl.com for $25 per person.