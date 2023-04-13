EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Hornets are straying away from their usual gold, black and white color combination for a good cause.

Emporia State softball is wearing teal jerseys and socks to honor Jacie Stevens Cochran on her birthday, a former ESU softball player who died of an amniotic fluid embolism during childbirth.

Amniotic fluid embolism (AFE) is a complication of pregnancy in which amniotic fluid, fetal cells, hair, or other debris enters into the mother’s bloodstream, causing cardiovascular collapse, according to the National Institutes of Health. Amniotic fluid entering the bloodstream is a normal part of the birthing process. In most people, it doesn’t cause an allergic reaction, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Researchers aren’t sure why some people react to amniotic fluid this way while others don’t.

The visiting team, Rockhurst, also wore teal socks. It’s been three years since Stevens Cochran died. The Hornets also held a blood drive Tuesday in her honor.