EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emporia State’s women’s soccer coach is on paid administrative leave, and some team members have been sanctioned.

The university says in an official statement that coach Bryan Sailer is on paid administrative leave and will not be joining the team on their upcoming trip to the NCAA post-season tournament. Assistant coach Chloe Marquez has been named interim head coach and will coach the team in the tournament.

The university says several members of the ESU women’s soccer team are facing sanctions in the form of limited playing time in the tournament for violating the student code of conduct in the student-athlete handbook.

The university did not provide any specific details about the conduct that violated policy.

“Emporia State Athletics is committed to the high standards and integrity of its program and holds student-athletes, coaches and staff accountable to its established policies,” said the university in a news release. “The team has a history of high performance both on and off the field but remains responsible for the consequences of recent actions.”

Coach Sailer has been the head women’s soccer coach at ESU for 10 years. He led the team to their first MIAA Tournament Championship win when they defeated Central Missouri on Nov. 11 in Wichita.

Sailer also led ESU to their first NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament win. He has also amassed the most wins of any women’s soccer coach at ESU with a 94-75-25.

The Hornets will face Washburn University on Dec. 1 in Ashland, Ohio, in the NCAA Central Region Championship.