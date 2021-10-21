Expansion talk looms over Big 12 hoops as season draws near

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in a few seasons. It led to various discussions at Big 12 basketball Media Day.

New Texas coach Chris Beard says his Longhorns will have a target on their backs for fans eager to jeer them when they go on the road this season.

New Oklahoma coach Porter Moser says the same thing. He says road trips to hostile venues will just be that much more exciting.

The league will be tough again: Three teams are ranked in the top 10: Kansas, Texas and defending national champion Baylor.

