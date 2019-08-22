Falcons look fly high in year two under Dingle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After an up and down season last year, the Wichita Heights Falcons are looking to fly high in 2019.

The team battled through some injuries to finish 4-5 in Dominick Dingle’s first year at the helm.

They come back this year without all-around athlete K’Vonte Baker under center. Baker is now playing for Ellsworth Community College.

Dingle says that quarterback position is up for grabs right now, with junior Dylan Depperschmidt and others vying for the top spot.

The Falcons return junior running back Joshua Sanders in the backfield. Last year, Sanders, tore through the competition, racking up 925 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

However, this coming season Sanders and company will be running behind almost an entirely new starting offensive line, after four seniors graduated in the off-season.

“The only returner we have is Chance Eastlick, who was a junior and played spottingly when we had some injuries last year, so, that is an area of a little bit of concern, but those guys have done a great job during the Summer developing cohesiveness and a bond together and they are just working really, really hard,” said Dingle.

Sanders, who says one of his goals is to rush for 3,000 yards this season, feels the line has put in the work to succeed.

“The o-line starts it off, they are ready to protect me so I can do what I do and all my other running backs can do what they, so yeah, they are doing a good job though,” said Sanders.

Heights will open their season on the road against Maize South on September 6.