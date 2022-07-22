WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The TBT Tournament officially kicked off Friday in Wichita at the Koch Arena.

It was a hometown crowd at the stadium. Both K-State and WSU played games Friday night. Fans came pumped for the start of TBT.

“Here they come, yeah we’re ready to roll. Ready to roll. Go cats,” said Quinn, a K-State fan.

“Hope our Shockers win it for us,” exclaimed Melinda, a WSU fan.

For some fans, it was the first time they saw the tournament from the stands.

“We watched from home last year. We watched it, but yeah this year for sure we have to make sure we had to make it,” added Melinda.

“This is the first time I’ve been but It seems like a great crowd and a good group of people,” said Peter, another K-State fan.

Others, Like Lorenzo, never miss a game.

“Every year they’ve had it I’ve been here,” commented Lorenzo.

The action is undeniable. Like in the second quarter when the lights went out mid-free throw and K-State’s Gipson III sunk it. So, what is the crowd most looking forward to?

“Seeing the shockers play. Most definitely can’t wait to see those guys come back and hoop it up,” continued Melinda.

“To see just some of the old, great players we had,” added Quinn.

“Watching the guys come back from the 2018 team that left,” continued Lorenzo.

“Always having everyone from Wichita here. Seeing everyone and all their teams together. So, watching the old players it’s always a fun time,” said Tate.

For fans who missed today’s games but want to get in on the action, there is still time. There will be TBT games Saturday, Monday and Wednesday at Koch Arena.

For more information click here.