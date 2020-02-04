Female wrestlers prepare to enter GWAL Championship

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tuesday will be one for the history books as seven female wrestling teams compete in the Greater Wichita Athletic League Championship meet.

Wichita North Junior Dialeen French is in her third year wrestling with the Redskins. In the past, she could compete in meets, but only boys were allowed to advance to the championship level.

On Tuesday, Dialeen will compete in the first-ever GWAL girls wrestling championship meet.

“It’s important to me because I’ve been wrestling for three years,” says Dialeen. “I never really got to do GWAL since they didn’t offer it for girls and so having the opportunity allows me to like, fully showcase my abilities.”

Back in April, KSHSAA voted to allow girls wrestling as the sanctioned sport and head coach Quinton Burgess has seen an increase in athletes from last year to this year.

“We finished the year last year with five girls, and I think right now we’re sitting at 19 girls on our roster on our women’s roster,” Burgess says.

Tuesday’s competition will give Burgess an opportunity to see his female athletes perform on the big stage.

“We have several girls on this team that waited for this moment for three years to be a GWAL Champion,” says Burgess. “Now, they’re going to get their first shot at it, so it’s a big deal for us.”

LATEST STORIES: