WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One of the best Wichita-area rivalries kicks off our first Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for the 2022 high school football season.

Bishop Carroll and Wichita Northwest are two of the most consistent football programs in the state, and they’re only separated by a little more than a mile.

“Is it a game against our rival, our friendly rival in Bishop Carroll, absolutely,” said Wichita Northwest Head Coach Steve Martin. “Their coaches are great friends of mine, and what is for us is strictly a test. And, what we can get out of this to be where we need to be in November.”

It’s a feeling that is shared by Bishop Carroll head coach, Dusty Trail.

“It’s going to be good for both of us, both programs I think,” explained Trail. “It gives us a good gauge of where we’re at, gives them a good gauge of where they’re at. Two good programs battling each other.”

Wichita Northwest has won five of the last six matchups against Bishop Carroll, but that doesn’t mean it’s been easy for the Grizzlies.

Wichita Northwest senior running back, LJ Phillips, explained, “They’re a really scrappy team, they’re fundamentally sound, and they just hustle. I have not had a good game against Bishop Carroll in my time here, and of course, the goal is to have a good game, but that just shows how good of a defense they are.”

Both teams know that with it being the first game of the year they will see mistakes happen, but that won’t derail either club.

“I think coming back from those mistakes is the biggest thing,” added Bishop Carroll senior wide receiver, Tate Blasi. “How we respond, and just doing the little things right. If we do the little things right I think that’s going to give us success. “