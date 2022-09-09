HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Hays State fell to Missouri Western in its first home contest of the season on Thursday night, 35-19. The Tigers moved to 0-2 on the season, while the Griffons improved to 2-0.



Missouri Western never trailed in the game, going out to a 14-0 lead before the Tigers scored their first touchdown with 22 seconds remaining in the first quarter on a three-yard pass from Jack Dawson to Adrian Soto. The Griffons led 14-7 at the end of the first frame. From that point, the Griffons reeled off 21 consecutive points to build a 35-7 lead with just 47 seconds remaining in the third quarter.



The Tigers scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one on a two-yard rush by Soto and another on a four-yard rush by Dawson. Brandon Johnson of MWSU blocked both extra points.

