TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State and KU will meet on the football field in Lawrence on November 18.

The Wildcats will hope to win the rivalry game for the 15th straight year. It will be the 122nd all-time meeting between the two programs. KU leads the all-time series with a 65-51-5 record against the ‘Cats.

The betting line is already out on some sportsbooks. Fans can pick whether they expect K-State or KU to cover the spread in mid-November.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Wildcats listed as a six-point favorite for the 2023 meeting of Kansas rivals.

Additionally, wagers can be placed on the regular season win total for either team.

Barstool Sportsbook and Draftkings Sportsbook both have K-State’s over/under set at 8.5 wins. KU’s total wins projection sits at 6.5. DraftKings and 6 on Barstool.

K-State has +500 odds to win the Big 12 Championship on both Barstool and DraftKings. KU’s odds are listed at +4000 and +3500, respectively.