Force fall 47-37 to Texas Revolution in home opener Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - After a Week 1 loss to the Duke City Gladiators, the Wichita Force played in front of their home crowd for the first time this season.

Taking on the Texas Revolution at Intrust Bank Arena tonight, it was the Revolution who got on the board first.

Clinton Solomon caught touchdown pass to put Texas up seven to zero after the first quarter.

The Force would knot things up at seven apiece after Joe Huebner, the former Kansas State Wildcat quarterback found Adrian Palmore in the endzone.

In the end, the Revolution would grab the win, 47 to 37.

Two Kansas City Chiefs made an appearance at the game.

Defensive End Chris Jones and Punter Dustin Colquitt were on the field before the game started.

They also signed autographs for fans at the end of the game.

The Force will begin a three game road trip next weekend, when they travel to play the Oklahoma Flying Aces.