Former Andover Lady Trojan Jaylyn Agnew selected by Mystics in WNBA Draft

NEW YORK (KSNW) – Thirty six women’s basketball players heard their name called Friday night during the 2020 WNBA Draft, one of those was Andover native Jaylyn Agnew.

Agnew was selected in the second round (24th overall pick) by the Washington Mystics.

After a star studded career for the Lady Trojans, Agnew took her talents to Creighton and continued to shine on the court.

The 5’11” forward finished off her career for the Lady Bluejays by averaging 20.8 points and 6.4 rebounds a game. She was named Big East Player of the Year and garnered AP All-American Honorable Mention honors.

Agnew joins a Mystics team that is coming off their first WNBA championship last season.