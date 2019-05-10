Former Chief Nick Lowery headlines Envision golf tournament

The cold and rainy conditions didn’t put a damper on the 24th Golf Fore Vision Tournament on Friday.

The annual tournament put on by Envision went on as planned at Reflection Ridge Golf Club.

Headlining the event was a Kansas City Chiefs all-time leading scorer.

Nick Lowery was a placekicker for the Chiefs from 1980-93, where he put 384 field goals through the uprights for Chiefs Kingdom.

“Nick the Kick” was on the course greeting golf teams, signing autographs and even posing for a few pictures as teams came across the 12th hole.

Lowery spoke about the importance of giving back to a cause, like Envision.

“The heart of the heart is Wichita, and I really mean that, you meet so many people, there is a sense of authenticity, that’s what I love, people really do know that doing this, supporting great things in the community, like Envision, like these adults that have challenges every day, they are doing the best thing they could ever do, it’s the stuff you can only get better at, you can do your whole life, feels your day with meaning,” said Lowery.

The Golf Fore Vision Tournament is one of Envision’s largest fundraisers. All proceeds go toward benefitting Envision’s programs and services for adult and youth who are blind or low vision.