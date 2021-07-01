Former Chiefs return man Dante Hall was a special guest at Greater Wichita Sports Banquet

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The “Human Joystick” Dante Hall, the former Kansas City Chiefs kick return specialist was back in Chiefs country for the Greater Wichita Sports Banquet Thursday night.

At 5-foot-8, Hall played nine seasons in the NFL. His message to the athletes at the banquet was small people can do big things.

“I think it’s important because of the mission these high school and collegiate athletes are trying to achieve,” said Hall. “Sometimes you just need to hear someone, or see someone my size and be like I can do this if that little guy can do it it’s important.”

Awards Announced:

Lynette Woodard High School Female Athlete of The Year: Kylee Scheer (Cheney)

Barry Sanders High School Male Athlete of The Year: Jack Johnson (Andover)

Junior College Female Athlete of The Year: Madi Young (Butler C.C.)

Junior College Male Athlete of The Year: Dalen Ridgnal (Cowley College)

College Female Athlete of The Year: Madison Perrigan (Wichita State)

College Male Athlete of The Year: Kameron Frame (Newman University)

High School Girls Coach of The Year: Rod Scheer (Cheney girls basketball)

High School Boys Coach of The Year: Chris Grill (Maize boys basketball)

Gene Stephenson Coach of The Year: Drew Dallas (Hutchinson C.C. football)

Professional Athlete of The Year: Anthony Beauregard (Wichita Thunder)

Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of The Year: Matheu Nelson (Florida State)