Former Jayhawk Frank Mason III earns spot on USA Men's Basketball World Cup Qualifying team

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 25: Frank Mason III #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks drives to the basket against Jordan Bell #1 of the Oregon Ducks in the second half during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 25, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Cal. (KINGS ATHLETICS) - Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III will be one of 12 players to participate on the USA Men’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying team, slated to take on Uruguay on Sept. 14 (7 p.m. PDT) at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion.

Rounding out the USA roster are Bryce Alford (Oklahoma City Blue); Dwayne Bacon (Charlotte Hornets); Henry Ellenson (Detroit Pistons); Reggie Hearn (Grand Rapids Drive); Isaiah Hicks (New York Knicks); Dakari Johnson (Free Agent); Ben Moore (Fort Wayne Mad Ants); Chasson Randle (Capital City Go-Go); Travis Trice (Milwaukee Bucks); Jameel Warney (Texas Legends); and Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).

Former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy, who led the USA to a 5-0 record and the gold medal at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup Championship (current Stockton Kings Head Coach Ty Ellis was one of Van Gundy’s assistant coaches) and has led the USA to a 5-1 record in the first-round of the FIBA Americas World Cup Qualifying returns as head coach of the USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team. NBA G League Westchester Knicks head coach Mike Miller and former Georgetown University coach John Thompson III will serve as USA assistant coaches.

After finishing 5-1 and first in Group C in first-round action, the USA opens the FIBA Americas World Cup Qualifying second round facing Group A’s No. 2 seed, Uruguay (4-2) on Friday, Sept. 14 (7 p.m. PDT) at Cox Pavilion on the campus of the UNLV, followed by a matchup with Panama on Sept. 17 in Panama City.