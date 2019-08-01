Former Jayhawk Frank Mason III hosts third annual basketball camp in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been two years since Frank Mason III put on a Kansas Jayhawks uniform, but he hasn’t forgotten about those in the Sunflower state.

Wednesday, Mason was in Wichita as he hosted his third annual basketball camp.

Mason and former Kansas State Wildcat basketball player Will Spaulding put kids of all ages through various drills during the three hour camp.

It has been a whirlwind month for Mason.

After being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2017, the team waived the former KU guard on July 4th.

It didn’t take long for Mason to find a new home. He signed a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks last week.

“I was happy, you know, to get more opportunity somewhere else. I’m thankful and grateful for the opportunity I had in Sacramento,” said Mason. “Very excited, you know Milwaukee is a championship caliber organization, just the few days I’ve been there so far have been great, unbelievable coaching staff and front office and player development has been great so far. I’m excited to get to work and see what we can do this year.”

In 90 games with the Kings over two seasons, Mason averaged 6.8 points per game.