Former Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith earns 2021 George Halas Award

FILE – Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, in this Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, file photo. Washington has informed Alex Smith the team is releasing the veteran quarterback, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, March 5, 2021, because Smith’s release was not yet official. The NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year hopes to continue playing next season at age 37. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

WASHINGTON — Pro Football Writers of America have selected former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith with the 2021 George Halas Award.

The Halas Award is given to the player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. The winner is selected by the PFWA.

Smith overcame a devastating leg injury in 2018 that almost required amputation after several complications.

The former first-overall pick persevered through a difficult rehabilitation with his ability to return to the field in doubt.

Against all odds, on October 11, 2020, Smith took the field once more as a member of the Washington Football Team.

In week 8, Smith replaced starter Kyle Allen, who was injured, for five straight starts and six total to end the season.

The Washington Football Team ended up winning the NFC East and earned a playoff berth.

Smith announced his retirement from football in April, 2021.

The 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year spent five seasons with the Chiefs where he earned three Pro Bowl selections.

Smith is the second Kansas City player to earn the Halas Award. Safety Eric Berry was selected in 2016 after his return from a battle with cancer.