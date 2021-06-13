Former KU golfer eyes Wichita Open, Korn Ferry Tour

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New Zealand native Charlie Hillier is happy to be back in the Sunflower State for the Wichita Open, June 17-20.

On Sunday, the Kansas golf grad participated in the Auggie Navarro golf tournament, benefiting college scholarships for high school seniors for a Wichita Open exemption.

“It’s just tough for us to play-in right now with the pandemic, especially with no Q score last year,” said Hillier of the opportunity.

The former Jayhawk shot 66, falling to Ohio State golf alum, Will Grimmer, by three strokes. Nevertheless, he feels confident in his game headed into the week’s events.

“It’s there for the taking,” said Hillier. “My game is there right now. I’ve been playing well at home. I’ve been playing well at practice rounds.”