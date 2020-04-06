1  of  39
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Former Maize basketball standout Caleb Grill commits to UNLV

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas native Caleb Grill has committed to play basketball at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) under T.J. Otzelberger, a coach who had recruited him in high school. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday night.

When Otzelberger was the head coach at South Dakota State, Grill committed with the Jackrabbits, becoming the highest-rated recruit to do so. When Otzelberger took the UNLV job, Grill de-committed from SDSU. He would eventually sign with Iowa State University, where he would play for one season.

With the Cyclones, he played in 29 games during the 2019-20 season, averaging 2.1 points per game.

Grill chose UNLV over Creighton and Wichita State. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories