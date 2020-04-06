Former Maize basketball standout Caleb Grill commits to UNLV

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas native Caleb Grill has committed to play basketball at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) under T.J. Otzelberger, a coach who had recruited him in high school. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday night.

When Otzelberger was the head coach at South Dakota State, Grill committed with the Jackrabbits, becoming the highest-rated recruit to do so. When Otzelberger took the UNLV job, Grill de-committed from SDSU. He would eventually sign with Iowa State University, where he would play for one season.

With the Cyclones, he played in 29 games during the 2019-20 season, averaging 2.1 points per game.

Grill chose UNLV over Creighton and Wichita State. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

