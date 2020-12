LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 25: Caleb Grill #3 of the UNLV Rebels is introduced before the team’s game against the Montana State Bobcats at the Thomas & Mack Center on November 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bobcats defeated the Rebels 91-78. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – John Petty Jr. scored 22 points, making six 3-pointers, Jahvon Quinerly added 19 points and Alabama beat UNLV 86-74 in the consolation bracket of the relocated Maui Invitational.

Petty, Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford combined for 25 points through the first 15 minutes of the second half, while Alabama’s defense held UNLV to 22 over the same stretch, to help build a 74-60 lead.

Caleb Grill had 27 points, six rebounds and three steals for UNLV.