Former NFL player and Wichita’s own Mack coaches football youth in 7-on-7 league

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Elbert Mack played seven seasons in the NFL, now the Wichita native is back in town and working with area prep players on a brand new 7-on-7 team called the Wichita Wheat.

The Wichita Wheat are made up of 24 boys from nearly 10 different high schools in the area. The roster has ages from eighth grade up to soon to be seniors.

“I knew most of the guys that are here. Playing against them in high school or little league,” said Justin Stephens, a Maize sophomore.

In 7-on-7 play, they don’t where shoulder pads and there is no tackling. It’s a modified version of football focused on passing the ball and playing defense. The Wheat have traveled to several different states including Texas to compete.

“It’s like football, getting extra experience and more repetition at it,” said Adrian Patterson, a junior at Heights High School.

Mack hopes to not only help these kids improve at football, but get exposure that can help them play at higher levels including collegiately.

“Some of these kids out here are banking on an education. If it’s not football, track, baseball, basketball, you know these kids are athletes,” said Mack. “They are all out here, they are dedicated. It’s 7:30 in the evening, and we’re under the lights on a Thursday. That speaks for itself.”