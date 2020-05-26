Former Northwest High School football player dies from injuries in shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Northwest High School’s football Twitter account announced that alumnus Jahbreel Rounds lost his life at just 19 years of age. He was a victim of a shooting last week in west Wichita near 13th and West.

Rounds was attending Northwestern College in Iowa to continue his career in both football and track and field.

Grizzlies head coach Steve Martin and former teammates of Rounds spoke about him.

“He would do anything to see other people smile and it would make him happy to know that someone else was happy because of him,” said Marcus Hicks, Oklahoma defensive end, former Northwest player.

“Breel reached a lot of people in a short amount of time at 19 years old and that’s going to be his legacy,” said Steve Martin, Northwest High School football coach.

“Jabreel, he didn’t let nobody down. I never heard Jabreel talk negative about nobody,” said Jamar Martin, Dodge City running back, former Northwest player.

“Jabreel was always nice to everybody. He was always motivated. He was just a leader. He’s always been a leader, and he was just always nice, he wants everybody to succeed and he wants the best out of everybody,” said Zac Daher, Northwest football player.

Police booked both Preston Reynolds and Misty Barber on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection to the incident.

Thoughts and prayers are with the Rounds family. Rest In Peace Jahbreel.

