Former Northwest running back Hall named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a big Saturday for Iowa State true freshman running back Breece Hall.

The former Northwest Grizzly put up 132 yards on 26 carries for three touchdowns in the Cyclones 38-14 win over West Virginia.

His performance earned him Big-12 Co-Newcomer of the Week honors this week, alongside Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hall became the first Cyclones freshman to record a 100-yard game since David Montgomery back in 2016.

KSN spoke with Hall’s former coach at Northwest, Steve Martin, on Saturday after his breakout performance.

“It just looked like, he got in and got his first run off tackle and went for about 13 yards and all of a sudden you could see him pop up and you could see a focus on his face when they showed a close-up of him and my wife was sitting there, and I said, ‘hey, he’s dialed in, I think he’s going to do something good today,'” said Martin. “You know he made some runs and maybe it was his second touchdown he cut back and reversed field, you know just brought some glimpses back and some flashbacks of him in a navy uniform.”

Hall will be back in action for Iowa State on Saturday when they take on Texas Tech.

