Former Shocker reflects on 2011 NIT title run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita State Shockers are in the Big Apple, vying for an NIT Championship.

The last time they played in the NIT was 2011, when they would take home on the tourney title on the floor of Madison Square Garden.

J.T. Durley was a senior forward on that team.

He says that run through the NIT all started with a team meeting at the end of the regular season, after they found out they didn't make the NCAA Tournament.

"We all led the meeting and we made sure we got the recommitment from the team, you know, to give it our all and try to win," said Durley.

Durley spoke fondly of his experience in the NIT, namely the chance to play at 'The Mecca', Madison Square Garden.

"I just think the Madison Square Garden experience, it opens you mind, it makes you more hungry, you want more success," said Durley.

Adding to that experience for Durley was ending his college career on a high note with a win and a championship.

"Cutting down the nets in Madison Square Garden, there is no other feeling like that," said Durley.

Something Durley hopes this young Shockers squad gets to do as well.

However, win or lose, he says the team will benefit from their time in the Big Apple, both now and in the future.

"Experience is the best teacher, I believe for the young players on this team, I believe the more experience they can get at a younger age, throughout this one season, it'll spring them forward, they'll be more hungry," said Durley.

The Shockers will tip off against Lipscomb in the NIT Semifinals Tuesday night at 6 p.m.