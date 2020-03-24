Former Shocker tries to maintain optimism amid uncertain 2020 Olympic games

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For some athletes, like former Wichita State Shocker Aaron True, the upcoming Olympic games could mark a final opportunity to compete on the big stage.

On Sunday, however, the International Olympic Committee announced it was considering a postponement and would make the final decision within four weeks.

“It’s a tough spot to be in, whether to keep throwing or shut it down,” says True.

When True threw for the Shockers he finished first at the AAC Championship and fifth in the NCAA Outdoor tournament. This year, the javelin thrower began preparing for a possible journey to Tokyo in November while juggling a job, training in Emporia and coaching younger athletes on how to throw.

“It’s just been a lot harder, working full-time,” says True. “Having the energy to drive 15 to 20 there, and 15-20 minutes back after a workout. And I don’t know, fitting everything into my schedule.”

And while True understands the safety of postponing the games, he doesn’t want to give up on competing, just yet.

“I think they should suspend it for a month or two before they just cancel it,” True said. “I mean, you’re going to ruin a lot of people’s opportunities who might not be able to do it ever again.”

