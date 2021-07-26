Former Thunder captain helps Black Hills Hockey Academy make stop in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita Thunder player and team captain Riley Weselowski is helping grow hockey in Kansas, Wyoming, and South Dakota with the Black Hills Hockey Academy (BHHA).

Weselowski started working with the BHHA and for the first time, they brought the camp to Wichita. It’s taking place Monday through Friday this week at the Wichita Ice Center.

“Something like this where they have a week summer camp is fun, that’s something that’s going to grow in the game,” Said Weselowski.

“Telling their friends how much fun they had in hockey camp, its a snowball effect, when kids have positive experience. Come try it out for a year or two, and if its not for you that’s ok, but a lot of people will be surprised that if they gave it a shot they would actually love it.”

On the first day of the camp in Wichita, 65 players attended. The camp is for ages six to 16 and will be in Wichita through Friday.