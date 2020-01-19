Former Wichita East product Xavier Kelly to transfer from Clemson

CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 02: Xavier Kelly #22 of the Clemson Tigers works against KC McDermott #52 of the Miami Hurricanes during the ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Xavier Kelly will continue his career on the college gridiron next year but not at Clemson.

The former Wichita East Blue Aces football star announced on his Twitter on Saturday that he will enter his name in the transfer portal.

“I never shied away from hard work or a challenge,” said Kelly in his Twitter post. “My time at Clemson was a challenge that I happily accepted.”

The 6’4″, 305 pound defensive tackle has played three seasons for the Tigers, notching 23 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He was also a part of Clemson’s back-to-back CFB National Championship teams.

The redshirt junior will be a grad transfer, meaning he will be immediately eligible to play for a new school.