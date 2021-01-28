Former Wichita Wings player Chico Borja passes away at 61

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Chico Borja, the former Wichita Wings player, passed away Monday afternoon at 61.

The Ecuador native surely represents his nickname, ‘The American Dream.’

“Chico just had that passion about him that he was going to make it at no cost,” said FC Wichita owner, Blake Shumaker. “He still had those small family values that his family came to the country with. He epitomizes blue-collar, hard work, and basically what Wichita really is.”

In a tweet Thursday, the Wichita Wings shared, “We’re gutted today after the passing of #wingslegend Chico Borja. The Wichita Wings send our thoughts & prayers to both family and fans.”

“He was a true ambassador of the sport in Wichita,” said former Wings head coach, Roy Turner.

Borja was battling colon cancer prior to his death.

“It’s cliche, but maybe he is in a better place now,” said former teammate, Kim Roentved. “Maybe they have soccer fields in heaven. I’m sure he’d be out there competing.”