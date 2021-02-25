Fort Hays coach breaks Kansas track star Jim Ryun’s 53-year-old indoor mile record

HAYS, Kan. (WDAF) — Fort Hays State track and field graduate assistant Brett Meyer is already an accomplished distance runner, and he recently etched his name in the record books once again.

“A lot of running nerds basically looked up all these stats, and one guy finally found out that Jim Ryun broke 4 (minutes) indoors when he was a sophomore in college. Then they found out that mine was faster, so I now have the indoor record, Kansas soil indoor,” Meyer said.

Meyer ran a 3:58:39 mile at Wasburn University’s Ichabod Invitational on Feb. 13, breaking Kansas great Jim Ryun’s 53-year-old indoor mile record.

“I was like that’s a really cool accomplishment to even be in the sentence with Jim Ryun. It’s just been really neat,” Meyer said.

Ryun, a Wichita native, set the previous indoor mile record of 3.58.8 in 1967 while competing for the University of Kansas. He would later compete in three Olympic Games, winning a silver medal in 1968, and serve in Congress.

Meyer has Olympic aspirations too, and is currently training for a spot in the Olympic Trials, where he hopes to compete in the 1500-meter race.

In preparation, Meyer is running 80 to 90 miles each week.

“After this mile, it gave me a lot of confidence. I actually was going in there not thinking I was in that good of shape. Then running 3:58, basically by myself and no pacers in the race or anything,” Meyer said.

If Meyer’s Olympic goals don’t work out, he hopes to find a professional team to run with after finishing his time in Fort Hays.