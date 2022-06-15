WACO, Texas (KSNW) — The Baylor University baseball program has tabbed its next baseball coach, turning to McLennan Community College’s Mitch Thompson.

Thompson has had a storied career in college baseball, serving as an assistant at Baylor for almost 20 years. On staff in Waco, Texas, he helped lead the Bears to three Big 12 Conference titles, 12 NCAA Tournament appearances, and an appearance in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2005.

Thompson is a 1988 honors graduate of Fort Hays State University, where he twice earned academic all-conference honors in baseball and served as a team captain as a senior. He began his collegiate career at Cloud County Community College before spending a year at Bacone College before transferring to Fort Hays State.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity to return home to a place where I spent 18 wonderful years working hard to help build a championship program,” Thompson said in a news release. “This is truly a dream job for me and my family, and I’m so thankful to Mack Rhoades and his team for believing in my vision to bring new energy to the Baylor Baseball program.

“I look forward to working together with our administration, alumni, the Heart of the Order, and all of the Baylor Family, to bring championship-caliber baseball and a great home-field advantage back to Baylor Ballpark.”

At McLennan, Thompson has compiled a 372-138-1 record and has reached the postseason every year in his nine seasons. Under Thompson’s coaching, 87 players have gone on to play at Division 1 programs, including shortstop Jalen Battles, who plays for Arkansas, currently in the College World Series.

Before joining McLennan, Thompson spent a season as a scouting supervisor for the Kansas City Royals. He drafted the 1st, 3rd, 9th, 13th, and 20th-round picks for Kansas City, two of which have gone on to make Major League appearances.

Baylor finished its season 26-28 last season, going just 7-17 in Big 12 Conference play.