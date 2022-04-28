HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Hays State University announced future plans for additions to its athletic facilities at a press conference on Wednesday.

The majority of the new facility plans address growing needs for the FHSU Tiger Football program. Plans are in place for a facility to house a larger locker room for up to 130 players, new coach offices and team meeting rooms, and an expanded sports medicine facility to be utilized by all FHSU athletic programs. The proposed facility is on two levels, with the new locker room and sports medicine facilities on the ground level, and the coach offices and meeting rooms on the second level above ground. The estimated total cost of this project is nearly $6.5 million.

Most of the proposed plans and renderings for expansion have the new facility being added on to the existing Schmidt-Bickle Indoor Training Facility.



Proposed renderings (Courtesy: Fort Hays State University)

Though plans are not completely finalized, the university gave recognition to the Robert and Patricia Schmidt Foundation and Don and Chris Bickle for their generous major donations to help the project move forward.