HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Hays State University announced the death of a football player.
On Monday, the FHSU Football team tweeted that Daniel Howard died.
Tiger Family, We are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our family, Daniel Howard. We are so grateful to have been able to be a part of his life and he will be missed greatly. Please keep Daniel’s family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.FHSU Football
No further details about the death were released.
Howard was junior safety from Oklahoma City.