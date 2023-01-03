HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Hays State University announced the death of a football player.

On Monday, the FHSU Football team tweeted that Daniel Howard died.

Tiger Family, We are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our family, Daniel Howard. We are so grateful to have been able to be a part of his life and he will be missed greatly. Please keep Daniel’s family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.