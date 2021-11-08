Fort Scott Community College to end football program

FOR SCOTT, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Scott Community College will no longer have a football program.

President Alysia Johnston published a press release Monday, Nov. 8, stating that the community college will be terminating their football program due to multiple reasons.

The termination of the historic and legendary FSCC football program was a difficult and emotional decision. A competitive football program at FSCC is not sustainable due to the cumulative effect of limited resources, changes in Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) football eligibility rules in 2016, and the changing ethos of football in general. We simply do not have the resources to maintain a football team that would be competitive in the Jayhawk Conference.

The FSCC football program has afforded thousands of young men the opportunity to attain a college education and was the positive, transformational experience that allowed them to be more successful in life. The dedication, expertise, and contributions of the many outstanding coaches, community supporters, and support staff who have been part of the football program over many years is one of the reasons FSCC is loved by many of our alumni. We would especially like to thank the current football players and coaching staff who have represented FSCC with honor, pride, and dignity this season in very trying competitive circumstances.

FSCC will honor scholarships for all football student athletes who choose to stay at FSCC and continue their education.

Sincerely,

FSCC Board of Trustees

Alysia Johnston, FSCC President