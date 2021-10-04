Fresh start for Falcons with former Iowa State guard as new head coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many basketball players don’t have a coach that is a former NCAA DI player and is a published author. Those players don’t play at Friends University. The Falcons have a new head head that has an extensive basketball background, and is excited for a new season.

Austin McBeth is entering his first season as the head coach at Friends, replacing long time coach Dale Faber. McBeth is a first time head coach, an excitement that fuels his desire to win this season.

“We just have a lot of new,” said McBeth. “We have a few core guys, we’re bringing in a lot of new guys, brand new coach, brand new system so I think the hardest part is going to be getting all these dudes to play together, to think the same, to think like me.”

McBeth played at Iowa State as a point guard, and most recently was the head assistant coach at NCAA D-II Truman State University. He has authored two books on coaching philosophies and the important role that coaches play in the lives of athletes. “When we do things right in practice, I think we’re really stinking good.”

The Falcons are coming off their first losing season since 2016.

“It’s a lot of new, like he said, a lot of learning,” said junior guard Ian Konek. “We have a new system to try to get down in a short amount of time, but with all of the new people that have come in, it’s been seamless.”

The Falcons are in their third week of preseason practice.

Freshman guard Trey Reid said, “I think a new culture is always good. Bringing in some extra culture and adding to what you have isn’t always a bad thing.”

“I feel like everybody on the team is really ready and excited to play,” said freshman forward Jordan Gary. “We have a lot of talent on the team this year so it should be really fun.”

To view the Falcons schedule, click here.