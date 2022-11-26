WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas High School football season has come and gone, and state championship games are underway. Here are the scores from across the state. Stay tuned to KSN News at 6 and 10 for highlights.
GAMES COVERED:
Andale 28
vs. Holton 0
Ashland 16
vs. Cunningham 38
Inman 41
vs. St. Mary’s 44
Kingman 17
vs. Nemeha Central 33
Leoti-Wichita Co.
vs. Little River
Maize 14
vs. Mill Valley 28
Manhattan 21
vs. Gardner-Edgerton 20
Thunder Ridge 28
vs. Axtell 76
Wamego 14
vs. Bishop Miege 35