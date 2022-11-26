WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas High School football season has come and gone, and state championship games are underway. Here are the scores from across the state. Stay tuned to KSN News at 6 and 10 for highlights.

GAMES COVERED:

Andale 28
vs. Holton 0

Ashland 16
vs. Cunningham 38

Inman 41
vs. St. Mary’s 44

Kingman 17
vs. Nemeha Central 33

Leoti-Wichita Co.
vs. Little River

Maize 14
vs. Mill Valley 28

Manhattan 21
vs. Gardner-Edgerton 20

Thunder Ridge 28
vs. Axtell 76

Wamego 14
vs. Bishop Miege 35