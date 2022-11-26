WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas High School football season has come and gone, and state championship games are underway. Here are the scores from across the state. Stay tuned to KSN News at 6 and 10 for highlights.

GAMES COVERED:

Andale 28

vs. Holton 0



Ashland 16

vs. Cunningham 38



Inman 41

vs. St. Mary’s 44



Kingman 17

vs. Nemeha Central 33



Leoti-Wichita Co.

vs. Little River



Maize 14

vs. Mill Valley 28



Manhattan 21

vs. Gardner-Edgerton 20



Thunder Ridge 28

vs. Axtell 76



Wamego 14

vs. Bishop Miege 35