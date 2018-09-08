Friday Football Fever: Week 2 Video

Local Sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The FFF Game of the Week was Haysville Campus vs. Newton. Click above for video highlights of all of Friday's games.

This week's video highlights include:

  • Bennington vs. Moundridge 
  • Wichita West vs. Kapaun
  • Smoky Valley vs. Haven
  • Arkansas City vs. Goddard
  • Haysville Campus vs. Newton
  • Wichita Southeast vs. Wichita South
  • Andover vs. Maize South
  • Hays vs. Great Bend
  • Bishop Carroll vs. Heights
  • Cheney vs. Conway Springs
  • Wichita Northwest vs. Wichita East
