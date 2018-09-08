Friday Football Fever: Week 2 Video
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The FFF Game of the Week was Haysville Campus vs. Newton. Click above for video highlights of all of Friday's games.
You can also help choose next week's game by voting here. Be sure to check out the scores on our scores page.
Hey football fans! You can also tweet us highlights of your own at @FridayFootball3.
This week's video highlights include:
- Bennington vs. Moundridge
- Wichita West vs. Kapaun
- Smoky Valley vs. Haven
- Arkansas City vs. Goddard
- Haysville Campus vs. Newton
- Wichita Southeast vs. Wichita South
- Andover vs. Maize South
- Hays vs. Great Bend
- Bishop Carroll vs. Heights
- Cheney vs. Conway Springs
- Wichita Northwest vs. Wichita East
National / World
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Police say shooter's gun jammed during office...
- British Airways travelers' credit card details...
- Police raid home of couple who raised $400K for...
- Giuliani tells AP: Trump won't answer...
- Trial begins for man charged in 'Gyspy Hill'...