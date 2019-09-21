Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of the Week is Clearwater vs. Wellington.

But the KSN Sports Team will be at a lot of other games Friday night.

Here is a list of the games KSN plans to cover:

Collegiate and Mulvane

Newton and Derby

Clearwater and Wellington

Flint Hills and Oxford

Campus and Maize

Valley Center and Maize South

Natoma and Deerfield

Colby and Holcomb

Goddard and Andover Central

Dodge City and Heights

West and Bishop Carroll

Arkansas City and South

Send us your scores by email (connect3sports@ksn.com), Twitter via @FridayFootball3 or phone (316-292-1111).

Then check out the scores on our scores page.

And football fans! You can tweet us highlights of your own at @FridayFootball3.

