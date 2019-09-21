Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of the Week is Clearwater vs. Wellington.
But the KSN Sports Team will be at a lot of other games Friday night.
Here is a list of the games KSN plans to cover:
- Collegiate and Mulvane
- Newton and Derby
- Clearwater and Wellington
- Flint Hills and Oxford
- Campus and Maize
- Valley Center and Maize South
- Natoma and Deerfield
- Colby and Holcomb
- Goddard and Andover Central
- Dodge City and Heights
- West and Bishop Carroll
- Arkansas City and South
Send us your scores by email (connect3sports@ksn.com), Twitter via @FridayFootball3 or phone (316-292-1111).
Then check out the scores on our scores page.
And football fans! You can tweet us highlights of your own at @FridayFootball3.
