WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 4 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.

GAMES COVERED:

Wichita West 0

vs. Wichita Heights 55

Hutchinson 21

vs. Derby 28

Haysville Campus

vs. Valley Center

Great Bend 45

vs. Wichita Southeast 0 (played at Wichita Heights High School)

Eisenhower

vs. Andover Central

Hesston

vs. Wichita Trinity

Salina South

vs. Maize

Newton

vs. Maize South

Smoky Valley

vs. Andale

Junction City 28

vs. Bishop Carroll 21

Arkansas City 28

vs. Goddard 48

Clearwater 0

vs. Wichita Collegiate 22

Hays

vs. Garden City

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 63

vs. Westminster (CO) 24

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.