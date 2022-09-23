WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 4 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.

GAMES COVERED:

Wichita West 0
vs. Wichita Heights 55

Hutchinson 21
vs. Derby 28

Haysville Campus
vs. Valley Center

Great Bend 45
vs. Wichita Southeast 0 (played at Wichita Heights High School)

Eisenhower
vs. Andover Central

Hesston
vs. Wichita Trinity

Salina South
vs. Maize

Newton
vs. Maize South

Smoky Valley
vs. Andale

Junction City 28
vs. Bishop Carroll 21

Arkansas City 28
vs. Goddard 48

Clearwater 0
vs. Wichita Collegiate 22

Hays
vs. Garden City

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 63
vs. Westminster (CO) 24

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.