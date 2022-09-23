WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 4 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.
GAMES COVERED:
Wichita West 0
vs. Wichita Heights 55
Hutchinson 21
vs. Derby 28
Haysville Campus
vs. Valley Center
Great Bend 45
vs. Wichita Southeast 0 (played at Wichita Heights High School)
Eisenhower
vs. Andover Central
Hesston
vs. Wichita Trinity
Salina South
vs. Maize
Newton
vs. Maize South
Smoky Valley
vs. Andale
Junction City 28
vs. Bishop Carroll 21
Arkansas City 28
vs. Goddard 48
Clearwater 0
vs. Wichita Collegiate 22
Hays
vs. Garden City
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 63
vs. Westminster (CO) 24
Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.