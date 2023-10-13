WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 7 of Friday Football Fever.

Games will be highlighted during our 10 p.m. sportscast and added to this article afterward.

For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.

Games Covered and Scores:

Scores will be added as they come in.

Game of the Week:

Andale

vs. Cheney

Wichita Northwest 55

vs. Wichita West 13 (Thursday)

Salina South

vs. Goddard Eisenhower

Maize South

vs. Derby

McPherson

vs. Mulvane

Wichita Collegiate

vs. Wichita Trinity

Wellington

vs. Circle

Wichita Heights

vs. Bishop Carroll

Andover 7

vs. Andover Central 40

Wichita South

vs. Wichita Southeast

Newton

vs. Haysville Campus

Rose Hill 18

vs. Buhler 34

Maize

vs. Hutchinson