WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 7 of Friday Football Fever.

Games will be highlighted during our 10 p.m. sportscast and added to this article afterward.

For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.

Games Covered and Scores:

Scores will be added as they come in.

Game of the Week:
Andale
vs. Cheney

Wichita Northwest 55
vs. Wichita West 13 (Thursday)

Salina South
vs. Goddard Eisenhower

Maize South
vs. Derby

McPherson
vs. Mulvane

Wichita Collegiate
vs. Wichita Trinity

Wellington
vs. Circle

Wichita Heights
vs. Bishop Carroll

Andover 7
vs. Andover Central 40

Wichita South
vs. Wichita Southeast

Newton
vs. Haysville Campus

Rose Hill 18
vs. Buhler 34

Maize
vs. Hutchinson