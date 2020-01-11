1  of  4
Friday High school basketball scores

^BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona-Midway 63, Chetopa 47

Augusta 63, El Dorado 37

BV West 49, Blue Valley 41

Basehor-Linwood 69, Lansing 47

Bishop Miege 55, Mill Valley 54

Cheney 62, Kingman 29

Cherryvale 75, Neodesha 34

Clearwater 52, Wellington 41

Colby 50, Scott City 36

Columbus 53, Girard 52

Dodge City 56, Cimarron 22

Elkhart 46, Sublette 25

Eureka 75, Fredonia 53

Galena 56, Frontenac 46

Garden City 52, Great Bend 31

Garden Plain 62, Belle Plaine 56

Holcomb 39, Ulysses 29

Jayhawk Linn 41, Oswego 38

Kinsley 54, Cunningham 50, OT

Leavenworth 74, KC Turner 44

Maize South 39, Valley Center 26

Meade 42, Syracuse 32

Minneola 66, Ingalls 63

Olathe East 51, Olathe Northwest 39

Olathe North 66, Olathe South 65

Phillipsburg 0, Plainville 0

Rose Hill 66, Wichita Collegiate 63

SM East 76, SM Northwest 75

SM South 61, SM North 45

Sedan 64, Flinthills 56

Spearville 49, Kiowa County 37

St. Francis 61, Idalia, Colo. 39

St. Paul 63, Pleasanton 51

Washington County 51, Frankfort 31

Wichita Bishop Carroll 79, Wichita Southeast 45

Wichita Heights 53, Wichita Northwest 34

Wichita West 49, Wichita South 39

