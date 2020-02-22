Friday night high school scores

Girls
Andale 62, Mulvane 27
Andover 58, Newton 30
Andover Central 67, Valley Center 34
Belle Plaine 58, Cheney 36
Beloit 54, Minneapolis 47
Berean Academy 60, Goessel 13
Buhler 48, Winfield 40
Cedar Vale Dexter 44, Oxford 38
Central Plains 62, Kinsley 21
Chapman 51, Marysville 39
Cheylin 58, Brewster/Triplains 14
Clearwater 54, Wellington 41
Colby 32, Hugoton 23
Conway Springs 48, Medicine Lodge 37
Derby 59, Haysville-Campus 11
Dodge City 58, Great Bend 42
El Dorado 32, Augusta 25
Elyria Christian 35, Marion 31
Flinthills 58, Udall 28
Garden City 54, Hays 38
Goddard 33, Goddard-Eisenhower 30
Golden Plains 56, Palco 21
Goodland 44, Ulysses 24
Halstead 47, Smoky Valley 35
Haven 44, Pratt 43
Hillsboro 34, Lyons 24
Hoisington 48, Larned 15
Hoxie 69, Northern Valley 21
Hutch 50, Salina South 37
Inman 37, Little River 21
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 62, Southeast 49
Lakeside 50, Natoma 17
Leon-Bluestem 56, Neodesha 50
Maize 59, Salina Central 46
Maize South 53, Arkansas City 33
McPherson 43, Towanda-Circle 35
Nickerson 57, Hesston 49
Otis-Bison 65, Ellinwood 43
Rose Hill 50, Wichita Collegiate 38
Rural Vista 61, Mission Valley 31
Scott City 54, Holcomb 33
South Gray 55, Kiowa County 22
Southeast of Saline 70, Russell 49
Spearville 63, South Central 49
St. John’s/Tipton 63, Sylvan/Lucas 40
Sterling 62, Hutchinson-Trinity 44
Syracuse 45, Lakin 21
Thomas More Prep 64, Stockton 45
Trego County 55, Smith Center 41
Victoria 32, Ness City 22
West Elk 44, South Haven 33
Wheatland/Grinnell 47, Logan 41
Wichita Heights 82, Wichita North 31
Wichita Independent 51, Kingman 36
Wichita Northwest 55, Wichita South 49
Wichita Trinity 64, Garden Plain 48
Wichita West 40, Wichita East 35
Boys
Andale 59, Mulvane 51
Andover 99, Newton 78
Arkansas City 54, Maize South 53
Augusta 65, El Dorado 44
Beloit 55, Minneapolis 51
Berean Academy 55, Goessel 32
Buhler 63, Winfield 42
Cedar Vale Dexter 44, Oxford 25
Central Plains 42, Kinsley 32
Cheney 56, Bell Plaine 51
Clearwater 53, Wellington 29
Ellinwood 78, Otis Bison 27
Elyria Christian 58, Marion 41
Garden Plain 55, Wichita Trinity 54
Goddard-Eisenhower 66, Goddard 31
Great Bend 57, Dodge City 48
Haven 64, Pratt 40
Hays 59, Garden City 50 – OT
Haysville Campus 62, Derby 54
Hesston 45, Nickerson 36
Hoisington 73, Larned 62
Hoxie 67, Northern Valley 45
Hugoton 56, Colby 48
Hutchinson-Trinity 50 Sterling 43
Lakeside 56, Natoma 24
Lakin 79, Syracuse 49
Leon-Bluestem 74, Neodesha 56
Little River 57, Inman 49
Lyons 57, Hillsboro 53
Maize 67, Salina Central 48
McPherson 65, Towanda-Circle 43
Medicine Lodge 41, Conway Springs 32
Ness City 75, Victoria 29
Palco 47, Golden Plains 46
Salina South 70, Hutchinson 56
Scott City 56, Holcomb 48
Smoky Valley 49, Halstead 44
South Central 44, Spearville 37
South Gray 58, Kiowa County 45
Southeast of Saline 77, Russell 54
St. John’s/Tipton 53, Sylvan/Lucas 44
Thomas More Prep 74, Stockton 51
Udall 77, Flinthills 49
Ulysses 63, Goodland 48
West Elk 64, South Haven 53
Wichita Collegiate 60, Rose Hill 45
Wichita East 65, Wichita West 59
Wichita Heights 57, Wichita North 43
Wichita Independent 73, Kingman 54
Wichita Northwest 70, Wichita South 48
Wichita Southeast 70, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 27